  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Family of Three Found Dead in Parvathipuram district

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 1:25 PM IST
Family of Three Found Dead in Parvathipuram district
X

A tragedy was reported from Vanaja village in Jiyyammavalasa mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, where three members of the same family died after allegedly consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as Meenaka Madhu (35), his wife Satyavathi (30), and their four-year-old daughter Mosya. Their other daughter was found in a critical condition and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to local residents, a dispute between the couple is believed to have preceded the incident. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, inspected the scene, and registered a case.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.

Tags

family suicidepoison consumptionParvathipuram Manyam districtdomestic disputepolice investigation
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

After a successful conduct of annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, TTD is now set to conduct Radha Sapthami in a big way on January 25, asserted TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

National News

More
Share it
X