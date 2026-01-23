Family of Three Found Dead in Parvathipuram district

A tragedy was reported from Vanaja village in Jiyyammavalasa mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, where three members of the same family died after allegedly consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as Meenaka Madhu (35), his wife Satyavathi (30), and their four-year-old daughter Mosya. Their other daughter was found in a critical condition and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to local residents, a dispute between the couple is believed to have preceded the incident. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, inspected the scene, and registered a case.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.