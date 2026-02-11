SCR GM inspects Dhone–Sec’bad section

Kurnool: Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Dhone–Secunderabad railway section on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Santosh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, and senior railway officials, the General Manager undertook a rear window inspection to assess the overall safety and operational aspects of the section, including tracks, signaling systems and bridges.

As part of the inspection, Srivastava carried out a detailed review of Kurnool City Railway Station, focusing on passenger amenities, circulating areas and the progress of redevelopment works being executed at an estimated cost of Rs.46.62 crore under the Amrit Station Scheme.

He also inspected SBB Jogulamba Amrit Station, redeveloped at a cost of Rs.6.7 crore, and reviewed facilities provided for passengers.

At Gadwal Railway Station, where redevelopment works costing Rs 42.82 crore are underway, the General Manager assessed the progress and directed officials to expedite the project.

The General Manager conducted a thorough safety inspection at the Krishna Nagar Bridge and interacted with track maintenance staff to understand on-ground safety practices.

He also inspected Level Crossing Gate No. 96-E at Arepalli and held discussions with the gateman regarding safety measures.

Later, at Mahbubnagar Railway Station, Srivastava reviewed passenger facilities and the ongoing Amrit Station redevelopment works being undertaken at a cost of Rs 39.82 crore, advising officials to strictly adhere to safety norms at construction sites.

During his visit to Mahbubnagar, the General Manager also inspected the running room and crew lobby, checked the functioning of breath analyzer test equipment, and inaugurated the RS Valve Simulator.

Subsequently, he reviewed redevelopment works at Jadcherla Railway Station costing Rs 36.67 crore and inspected signalling equipment showcased by Signal and Telecom staff.

At Shadnagar Railway Station, Srivastava examined passenger amenities and Amrit Station works being executed at a cost of Rs.32.99 crore.

During the course of the inspection, several public representatives met the General Manager and submitted representations seeking railway development works in their respective regions.