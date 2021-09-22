SCR GM Mallya inspects stations in Guntakal railway division

Guntakal (Anantapur): Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, inspected the railway stations of Chittapur and Raichur sections of Guntakal division on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Venkatramana Reddy, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntakal division, and other senior officials.

The General Manager inspected Yadgir railway station and the circulating area, reviewed the passenger amenities available and discussed various developmental plans with officials during inspection. He also inspected the goods shed and held a meeting with freight customers and discussed action plans for further development and to ease the freight loading. He inspected the proposed second goods line and discussed with officials to improve further freight loading and unloading.

He later visited the station manager's office and station premises at Lingeri station between Yadgir-Raichur section and he inspected a train examination point on safety aspect and other passenger amenities at Yermaras station.

Besides, he visited the proposed alternative goods shed at Yermaras station and discussed with officials on the improvement of freight traffic. He also held a meeting with officials of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) and ARV Cement Society & ACC Ltd (ARVY) and discussed the loading/unloading plans at Yermaras railway station.

Mallya went around the platforms, foot-over bridge and interacted with the staff on welfare and interacted with traders, customers and discussed on freight initiatives and improvements to goods shed to enhance the goods loading. He also visited the health unit, Raichur, inspected all the medical facilities available and interacted with medical staff and officials on further improvement. He also visited Adoni goods shed and received representations from the general public on development of the railway station.