SCR observes World Nature Conservation Day-2022

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway observed World Nature Conservation Day-2022 on Thursday, with the theme 'Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature'. The objective is to spread awareness about preservation of nature and biodiversity for a healthy environment, which is required for stable and prospering humankind.

speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan said that it is our duty to spread the message in society about the importance of flora and fauna that are threatened with extinction. Vijayawada Division is always in the forefront in implementing environment-friendly measures and adopting innovative ways to reduce the carbon footprints, he added and appealed to the passengers to stop using single use plastic and join hands to preserve ecology for a safe and sustainable future.

Bhaghat Singh Open Group of Bharat Scouts & Guides distributed around 500 cloth bags to all the staff of divisional office by displaying placards to save 'Mother Earth' from plastic menace. Students visited every department in divisional office to spread the message holding placards.