Screening camp for thalassemia held

Vijayawada: A mass awareness and free blood testing camp for thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia was successfully conducted on Sunday at Mandal Parishad Office premises in A Konduru of NTR district.

The event was jointly organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) Krishna Chapter. Hundreds of residents from various villages of the mandal participated in the camp, receiving guidance from medical experts before undergoing free blood tests. The programme’s chief guest, renowned paediatrician Dr V Sridevi, explained that both thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia are genetic blood disorders.

She said thalassemia occurs due to genetic mutations developed to withstand malaria, leading to a reduced number of red blood cells and causing anaemia. In sickle cell anaemia, red blood cells change from a round to a crescent shape, obstructing blood flow and resulting in pain, fatigue, and increased risk of stroke, she said.

Dr Sridevi emphasised that if both parents are carriers, children are likely to inherit the disease. If only the mother is a carrier, there is a 25% chance of the child being affected, a 25% chance of remaining unaffected, and a 50% chance of becoming a carrier. She recommended screening tests (HPLC) for pregnant women between 14–16 weeks to detect potential risks early. She added that early blood testing in A Konduru can reduce disease severity and enable timely treatment, preventing thalassemia in future generations.

K Rajagopal, head of the Kinner Foundation, highlighted the importance of public participation and cooperation in such camps to raise awareness, trace carriers, and support preventive measures. Dr KVS Sai Prasad, State honorary president of the PAV, cautioned that individuals with anaemia should not self-administer iron supplements without medical advice, as excess iron can be harmful, stressing the need for proper doctor-supervised testing.

The programme was presided over by G Vijay Prakash, NTR District Chief Secretary of the Public Health Forum, who noted that the Forum has been working on kidney-related health issues in A Konduru for the past seven years, and similar efforts will continue for thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia in collaboration with government agencies and partner organisations.

The camp was monitored by leaders from the A Konduru Kidney Patients Welfare Association, including Jetti Venkateswara Rao, tribal student leader Malawat Kumar Naik, and PAV representatives B Leela, P Rani, along with local elders P Anand Rao and Bhukya Jamalamma. Around 200 residents benefited from free blood tests conducted during the event.