Seaplane will bring sea change says CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Srisailam : “Today is a very auspicious day of the month of Karthika and it is a matter pride for Andhra Pradesh that the State Government launched a seaplane demo flight from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district. It will be the first state to have such services,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media after disembarking from the flight, Chandrababu Naidu said, "This is a new experiment. I am very happy. If anything, new happens in the country, it should happen in Amaravati. We are going ahead with that motto."

According to Naidu, seaplane services would be an innovative opportunity that would promote economic activities to create employment. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward to promote seaplane operations in the southern state, which does not require expensive infrastructure as needed for a regular airport,” he said.

With seaplane services, the state government aims to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's water-based aviation sector. The Chief Minister observed that innovative ideas will remove poverty and generate income that could fund welfare activities. Naidu said in the future, the only ‘Ism will be Tourism’ and that is why Andhra Pradesh has given industry status to Tourism.

Naidu further said that the government will develop Srisailam on par with Tirumala in terms of facilities and infrastructure facilities so that it can emerge as another important spiritual and religious Centre For that, he said a committee of three Ministers -- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Endowments, Kandula Durgesh Tourism and BC Janardhan Reddy Infrastructure Development -- will take suggestions from MPs, MLAs, officials of the Forest department, Endowments department, and Collectors and will prepare a masterplan for development of the temple and the Sunnipenta area.

The Cm said the state’s economy, which was in ICU, is now breathing on its own, thanks to the handholding given by the Centre. The government aims to develop the state on the one hand and implement welfare schemes from the revenue that is generated. “The government was using technology for speedy development of the state. The seaplane can help both with the transportation of passengers and cargo as well,” he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that the commercial operation of the Seaplane would begin from March and the charges would be within the reach of the common man. Each seaplane will have a capacity of 14 passengers.

He said a new chapter is being opened in Andhra Pradesh, adding that seaplane operations will not only change the future of the state but also India. Ram Mohan Naidu said that PM Modi is intent on promoting seaplanes and reminded that it was tried earlier in Gujarat too.