SEB police seize 700 smuggled liquor bottles

Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized 340 liquor bottles of various brands and arrested two person on Wednesday.

According to the Circle Inspector, P Srinivasulu, two persons, SK Hussain, resident of Kallur in Kurnool district was caught with 360 liquor bottles and MD Saddam, resident of Gadwal Town in Jogulamba Gadwal district with 340 liquor bottles.

They were transporting the huge quantities to Kurnool from Jogulamba Gadwal district for personal gain. The staff while conducting vehicle check at Panchalingala border check post have detect the liquor bottles in the vehicles.

The entire quantity of liquor bottles have been seized. A case under relevant section ls has been filed and handed over the seized liquor bottles, two vehicles and the arrested persons to Kurnool Taluka police for initiating further action, said the Circle Inspector, P Srinivasulu.