SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar expresses satisfaction with cooperation of government staff

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar met representatives of major associations representing government employees and expressed his complete satisfaction regarding the support and dedication on the part of employees as well as police personnel regarding poll duties.

In a meeting at the premises of SEC on Monday, the commissioner assured that the commission fully shares the concerns of employees and took immediate measures to instil confidence among them at a critical juncture of holding of elections.



APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary Y V Rao, AP Revenue Services Association general secretary Ch Krishamurthy met the State Election Commissioner seeking basic amenities for those employees who were going to discharge poll duties, including face masks and PPE kits and see that the government does not victimise those who discharge poll duties.