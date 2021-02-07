SEC stepping out of his purview: Ambati

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been stepping out of his purview by passing orders confining a senior Minister to his house misinterpreting his remarks.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rambabu said that the SEC doesn't have the power to take such a decision of confining a public representative overruling the Constitutional rights and stated that it would tantamount to violating the rights of the people.

He pointed out that Ramesh Kumar confined Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to his house just because he was active in Chittoor district from where the TDP chief Chandrababu hails.

He reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against those officials who violate the norms and who act illegally out of fear of Nimmagadda.

He criticised the SEC for being biased and vindictive and supporting the political interests of TDP. He said that the e-watch app was brought without a security certificate.

'How strange it is that a constitutionally constituted body released an app without a security certificate and who would believe in such an app or the impartial poll system by releasing it without a security certificate?'

The MLA further said no action had been taken against Naidu for releasing the manifesto and SEC has been protecting Naidu all the while.

Speaking on unanimous polls, he said electing candidates unanimously is a common phenomenon in all States and is nothing new in Andhra Pradesh, but this time the SEC seems to have some reservations towards opposition TDP and thus acting indifferently.

He said unanimous elections would ensure unity and rightful development in villages.

He stated that the SEC was deliberately blowing non-issues out of proportion in a bid to corner the government which expose his vindictive nature.