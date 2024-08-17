  • Menu
Second element of new gate succesfully installed at Tungabhadra Dam

The installation of a temporary gate to replace the 19th gate washed away at the Tungabhadra Dam is advancing swiftly.

The installation of a temporary gate to replace the 19th gate washed away at the Tungabhadra Dam is advancing swiftly. A team of skilled technicians has successfully installed the second element of the new soft gate, completing the task in just 45 minutes.

This new temporary structure aims to prevent water wastage from the dam by up to ten feet. The team is scheduled to install the third element later this evening. In total, five elements are planned to be installed as part of the innovative gate system.

Dam gate expert Kannayya Naidu is supervising the construction process, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation. The initiative is crucial for maintaining water levels and managing resources effectively in the region. Updates on the installation progress will be provided as work continues.

