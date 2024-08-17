Live
- Kartik Aaryan triumphs at IFFM; Ram Charan, AR Rahman also shine
- Kay Kay Menon grips humility and craft in acting
- Manisha Koirala reflects on the joy of travelling
- Nation Reacts: Demand for Safety Reforms After Kolkata Doctor’s Death
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Tour of Nellore District concluded, minister gives farewell
- Second element of new gate succesfully installed at Tungabhadra Dam
- Mahmudul Hasan ruled out of Pakistan Tests with groin injury
- ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shatters box office records, surpasses $1 Billion mark
- Special Abhishekam and Poojas Performed for Shani Dev with Grandeur
- Uorfi Javed’s unfiltered reality unveiled in new series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’
Just In
Second element of new gate succesfully installed at Tungabhadra Dam
The installation of a temporary gate to replace the 19th gate washed away at the Tungabhadra Dam is advancing swiftly.
The installation of a temporary gate to replace the 19th gate washed away at the Tungabhadra Dam is advancing swiftly. A team of skilled technicians has successfully installed the second element of the new soft gate, completing the task in just 45 minutes.
This new temporary structure aims to prevent water wastage from the dam by up to ten feet. The team is scheduled to install the third element later this evening. In total, five elements are planned to be installed as part of the innovative gate system.
Dam gate expert Kannayya Naidu is supervising the construction process, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation. The initiative is crucial for maintaining water levels and managing resources effectively in the region. Updates on the installation progress will be provided as work continues.