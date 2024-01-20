Second-rung leaders sore over YSRCP’s decision

Srikakulam: The decision of YSRCP chief to shift party sitting MLA Kambala Jogulu to Payakaraopet Assembly segment in Anakapalli district doesn’t go well with the party second-rung leaders and cadre of Rajam Assembly constituency. They argue that Jogulu has neither cadre and relations nor have any acquaintances with the party functionaries in Payakaraopet. But he has a good hold over Rajam segment and has developed good cadre support.

Since he is popular as people’s leader, who works for them, he got elected twice in 2014 and 2019 elections by defeating senior leaders like former Speaker and Minister Kavali Pratibha Bharathi and former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan. Jogulu has been with the TDP since the beginning and had represented this constituency in 2004 when there was Congress wave in the State.

YSRCP mandal-level leaders in Rajam, Vangara, Regidi and Santhakaviti mandals in the constituency were unhappy with the party high command decision. Rather offended with the political development, mandal-level leaders K Sudha, Y Jagan Mohan, P Srinu and K Srinu of these four mandals are silently protesting the party’s decision.

In Rajam constituency, Turpu Kapu voters are the major deciding factor and their support, both from the community leaders and voters, is essential for any contesting candidates, though it is a SC reserved constituency.

The new YSRCP candidate, Rajesh is a doctor by profession and son of former TDP MLA Tale Bhadraiah. For more than 15 years, Bhadraiah stayed away from active politics and his son Rajesh joined the ruling YSRCP with the support of party senior leader and Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu. It should be noted here that Chinna Srinu is a relative of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The announcement of the name of Rajesh as the party candidate from Rajam constituency has made YSRCP second-rung leaders as passive observers. They all are reportedly in touch with TDP senior leaders like Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party is trying to cash in the present situation after the latest political development in the YSRCP, in its favour and party candidate Kondru Murali Mohan is making all efforts to woo the dispirited YSRCP second level leaders and cadre.