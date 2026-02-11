Security arrangements for Assembly session reviewed

Guntur: With Assembly Budget session beginning from Wednesday at Velagapudi Secretariat, a review and coordination meeting on security arrangements was conducted by the Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal, along with the Guntur Range IG, Sarva Shrestha Tripathi, at the Tulluru DSP Office on Tuesday.

Jindal instructed all officers and staff deployed for bandobast duties to perform their responsibilities with full dedication and effective coordination. Officers were directed to immediately inform the Command Control Centre and senior officers in case of any untoward incident.

Addressing the meeting, he stated that the Assembly Sessions are highly sensitive, as VVIPs and VIPs will be attending. He emphasised that the duties should be taken up on a prestigious note and carried out with maximum alertness, following the principle of “Firm with Politeness”.