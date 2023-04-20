Security increased for approver Dastagiri

Kadapa (YSR district): District police increased security to Shaik Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case on Wednesday. In place of 1+1 security being provided now, he will have 4+2 security, a total of 6 gunmen, from now on. This follows appeal by him to district SP K K N Anburajan to increase security to him as he was facing a threat to his life from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

Earlier on Wednesday, he submitted a written representation at the office of district SP KK Anbujagan as the SP was not present when he went there. He said ha had also sent similar petitions to Kurnool Range IG and CBI through registered post.

In his petition, Dastagiri alleged that the Kadapa MP was resorting to false propaganda against him to the effect that he had accepted huge amount from Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr YS Suneetha and CBI for deposing in their favour in the case. Alleging that followers of Avinash Reddy were tailing him, he said that if any harm was done to him or his family members, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy should be held responsible.

It may be recalled that after Dastagiri, Accused-4 in the case, turned approver the CBI intensified its investigation based on his statement and filed charge-sheet against Yerra Gangi Reddy (A-1), Y Sunilkumar Yadav (A-2), Gujjula Umasankar Reddy (A-3), Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy (A-5).

Following his appeal, police administration provided 1+1 gunmen security for the last 6 months to him.

However, after intensification of probe CBI Dastagiri is feeling insecure. In his press conference on April 17 Yerraguntla, Dastagiri declared that he was facing a threat to his life from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy. Dastagiri is residing at YSR Colony in Pulivendula town.