Security measures at vote counting centres reviewed

Proddatur: Ahead of counting of votes, district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted a comprehensive review regarding security arrangements for Proddatur constituency with police officials at Three Town police station here on Monday.

The SP outlined specific duties for officers at field level, ensuring meticulous security protocols during counting process. He emphasised that no processions or victory rallies would be allowed from June 1 to 6 to maintain order. He stated that measures such as house arrest and district boycotts of political leaders would be implemented to uphold law and order and warned that any disruptions would result in non-bailable charges and strict legal action.

Proddatur DSP Muralidhar, One Town CI Srikanth, Two Town CI Abdul Karim, Three Town CI Venkataramana, Rural CI Ramana Reddy and other police personnel attended the meeting.