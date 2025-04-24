SEEDAP aims at employment opportunities for youth

Vijayawada: An agreement has been signed between SEEDAP and LIDCAP to provide free training in modern technological knowledge to leather workers and create job opportunities, said Deepak Reddy, Chairman of the Society for Employment generation and Enterprise Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP).

Speaking at a press conference held here on Wednesday, Deepak Reddy stated that free skill development training will be provided to unemployed SC youth and women, along with job opportunities. As part of this initiative, free skill development training will be offered through LIDCAP. Trainees will be provided with free meals, accommodation, and other facilities during the training, and employment opportunities will be arranged afterward.

SEEDAP has signed agreements with 46 agencies and will provide training at 92 centers. He also noted that leather used internationally is exported from Andhra Pradesh.

LIDCAP chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao stated that the coalition government is taking steps for the development of leather workers. This project has been undertaken to provide free training to improve the livelihoods of unemployed SC youth in the leather-related industry sector. He said that the LIDCAP has signed an agreement with SEEDAP to provide free training to unemployed SC youth allocating Rs 1 crore for this purpose. Free training will be provided to youth to manufacture footwear, belts, and shoes using modern machinery.

All government departments, utilising leather products, such as belts and shoes for the police department, leather bags for RTC conductors, and other leather goods, are required to procure them from LIDCAP.

Manikyala Rao urged SC youth to make the most of this free training which provide free accommodation, and travel expenses will be provided to candidates. SEEDAP will spend Rs 32,000 per candidate to provide free training. Leather-based manufacturing units are being established in Giddaluru and J Konduru. He noted that Andhra Pradesh used to be the leader in leather industry products, but due to the negligence of the previous government, Tamil Nadu has taken the top spot.