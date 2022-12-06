Seema Garjana pitches for judicial capital in Kurnool

Kurnool: Thousands of people attended the 'Seema Garjana' (Roar of Rayalaseema) here in support of YSRCP government's plan to build three state capitals.

After 'Visakha Garjana' in November month, the supporters of three capitals organised a massive public meeting addressed by some state ministers and leaders of the ruling party. People from different parts of Rayalaseema region attended the 'Seema Garjana' organised by the non-political Joint Action Committee comprising groups supporting decentralisation. Ministers Amzath Basha, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Gummanuru Jayaram, YSRCP MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives attended the meeting.

Organisers claimed that more than a lakh people attended the public meeting to back the state government's move for decentralisation of development with three state capitals.

Minister of finance and planning, Rajendranath Reddy wanted Leader of Opposition and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to clarify whether he was in favour of setting up Andhra Pradesh High Court in Kurnool or not.

The minister announced that the high court will be built on Jagannath hillock in the city so that it can be visible from a distance of 10 km around the city.

He said the movement to achieve the high court will continue in the interest of the future of youth, farmers and the entire region.

While terming TDP chief 'traitor of Seema', minister for energy, forest and environment, Ramachandra Reddy said only the YSRCP government can develop Kurnool as the judicial capital. He warned that if Chandrababu Naidu returns to power, he will again try to build Amaravati as the only state capital.

The minister clarified that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed development of Amaravati as the capital but he wants it to be one of the three state capitals. "The proposal is to do justice to all three regions," he said.

He told the people that the YSRCP government wants to develop Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital.

Labour minister Gummanuru Jayaram urged the Telugu film industry to support the establishment of the high court at Kurnool. He said the actor and Jana Sena Party leader, Pawan Kalyan should also support the proposal.

The ministers highlighted that the YSRCP believed that decentralisation is the only solution for the comprehensive development of the state and more importantly to keep the state together.

The ministers elaborated on how the YSRCP government had built national highways worth Rs 7,500 crore and also set up a Law University in the region. They reiterated how the CM wants to develop all the regions from Srikakulam to Chittoor. "Taking a cue from Sivaramakrishnan Committee, Srikrishna Committee and the Gentleman's Agreement, the Chief minister is determined to decentralise the administration for overall development," said Rajendranath Reddy.

There were cultural performances during 'Seema Garjana'. The participants also released balloons urging the Chief Minister to establish the judicial capital in Kurnool.

This is the third public meeting organised in favours of three capitals with the support of ruling party in recent months. On October 15, the YSRCP organised Visakha Garjana calling for decentralisation. The same month, ruling party leaders conducted Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Sabha on October 29 in Tirupati. The government favours decentralisation of the administration by having three capitals. It believes that the three-capital approach will give a boost to the development of the north coastal districts, the coastal stretch from West Godavari to Nellore, and backward Rayalaseema.