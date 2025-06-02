Selections for Prakasam cricket teams held

Ongole: The selections for the teams of the Men’s under-19, Seniors and Girls’ under-15 and under-19 categories were conducted at the Mini Lords Ground on Mangamuru Road here on Sunday.

The selected men’s teams will play the inter-district tournament to be held at Mulapadu on June 4th, while the girls’ teams will play the inter-district tournament at Mangalagiri on June 10th. Former Andhra Ranji player Sarath acted as the chief selector for these teams.

The selection process was overseen by Prakasam District Cricket Association officials, including Secretary Karusula Nageswar Rao, Treasurer Hanumantha Rao, and members Balaram, Ramu, Mahesh, Ramakrishna, along with coaching staff.