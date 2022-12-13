Self-restraint only way to protect values in journalism

Srikakulam: Self-restraint is the only way to protect values in journalism, said AP Press Academy (APPA) chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. The APPA conducted one-day seminar on 'Fundamentals of journalism, values and standards' at Ambedkar Auditorium in Srikakulam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, APPA chairman expressed serious concern over 'deterioration of values and standards' in journalism and deviations and differences over reporting of news stories in different newspapers and channels which causing confusion among readers and viewers.

As a result, people are slowly distancing themselves from the media and a day will come to expel media from the society, he warned. He suggested that it is the responsibility of every journalist to maintain self-discipline and restrain, otherwise they will face consequences.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram urged the media houses and journalists to publish credible news and facts as news stories otherwise no one will save the media and its existence in the society. People are feeling that it is a waste of time to read newspapers and watch news channels and social media is slowly filling the information gap, he said.

Minister for animal husbandry Dr Seediri Appala Raju alleged partiality in reporting of news by various media houses in the two states with examples. He expressed concern over journalists' problems in collecting news but partiality in reporting was leading to a gap between journalists and society. Zilla Parishad chairperson P Vijaya lauded the services of journalists for the society

Meanwhile, during the seminar, a group of journalists raised their voice expressed dissent that the APPA is in the hands of one union and non-journalists are dominating the journalists in conducting seminar.

APUWJ leaders Nalli Dharma Rao, N Eswara Rao, Injarapu Jai Dev and others found fault with the APPA for not inviting all unions for the seminar. They registered their protest with the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and minister for animal husbandry Dr Seediri Appala Raju on the occasion and alleged that it is like a political party meeting and was confined to journalists of a 'single' newspaper.