Semi-Christmas celebrations held at Puttaparthi Collectorate

Puttaparthi: Semi-Christmas celebrations were held in a grand manner at the Sri Sathya Sai District Collectorate, Puttaparthi, on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the District Minority Welfare Department at the PGRS Hall of the Collectorate.

The event was attended as chief guests by Joint Collector M. Maurya Bharadwaj, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, along with several corporation chairpersons, pastors, and members of the Christian community.

The celebrations began with the cutting of a Christmas cake by the dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj said the State government was organising Semi-Christmas and New Year celebrations with great enthusiasm. He called upon people to remember the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, and to practise values such as love, compassion, forgiveness and kindness in their daily lives. He extended Christmas and New Year greetings on behalf of the district administration.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said it was heartening that the government was officially celebrating festivals of all religions, reflecting its commitment to inclusive governance. He recalled his personal experiences of celebrating Christmas and visiting Jerusalem, and emphasised that Jesus Christ’s teachings on peace, family values and social harmony should guide society.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy described Jesus Christ as a great reformer who preached love, forgiveness and humanity. He stated that the government was giving priority to Christian welfare and assured support for infrastructure development of churches and educational initiatives.

As part of the programme, pastors spoke about the message of Christ, followed by candle-lighting and the singing of Christmas hymns.

District Minority Welfare Officer Rama Subba Reddy, corporation chairpersons, pastors, Christian brothers and sisters, and their families were present.