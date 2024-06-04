Seminar held on Malaria prevention

Visakhapatnam: Advocating precautions, Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH) and district health officials conducted a seminar on ‘Malaria Prevention Month’, an awareness campaign at the hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The seminar was attended by K R T Jothi, chief medical superintendent, Waltair and district malaria officer M Tulasi, among others.

Prior to the onset of monsoon and marking the Anti Malaria Month observed in the month of June every year, the campaign aims at increasing awareness among communities and encouraging community participation through mass media campaigns. To create awareness about dengue and malaria, an exhibition on preventive measures of spreading of malaria was conducted at the outpatient department at Divisional Railway Hospital in association with GVMC authorities, Visakhapatnam.

The event was attended by Chief Health inspectors of Visakhapatnam region, Health and Malaria Inspectors from Jagdalpur, Kirandul.