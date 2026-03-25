Seminar on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance – A Silent Pandemic’

Visakhapatnam: The department of PG Microbiology and Research Centre of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College organised a one-day seminar and competitions on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance – A Silent Pandemic’ on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of K Suribabu, head of the department, along with faculty members M Sashi Prabha and Sri Lakshmi Balakrishna.

The event featured competitions, including poster and model exhibitions, 3-minute talks, and one-minute reel presentations and they witnessed active participation of students from 34 colleges across Visakhapatnam.

Delivering the keynote address, G Sairam, MD (Microbiology), senior resident, Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Healthcare and Medical Technology, emphasised the dangers of antimicrobial resistance and the importance of responsible antibiotic use. The programme concluded with an interactive session and a prize distribution ceremony.