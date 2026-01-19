Seminar on ‘Indian Constitution -Challenges’ in city on Jan 25

Vijayawada: A one-day national seminar on the theme ‘Indian Constitution- Challenges’ will be jointly organised by the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) State Committee and the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) at MB Vignana Kendra here on January 25. The seminar will bring together legal experts, academicians, intellectuals and social activists to deliberate on key constitutional issues.

This was announced by JVV State president and former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and AILU State General Secretary N Madhava Rao at a press meet held at Balotsav Bhavan here on Sunday. Earlier, the poster of the national seminar was formally unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that the Indian Constitution, which has completed 75 years since its adoption, stands firmly on the foundational pillars of democracy, secularism, social justice and federalism. He emphasised that the Constitution has played a vital role in building a progressive and inclusive society. In the context of growing challenges to constitutional values, he said the seminar on January 25 would serve as an important platform for discussion and reflection, and appealed to people from all sections to participate and make it a success.

AILU State General Secretary N Madhava Rao said lawyers, teachers, intellectuals and educated citizens have a special responsibility to spread awareness about the importance and greatness of the Constitution among all sections of society. He informed that former Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy will attend the seminar as the chief guest.

JVV State general secretary Tavva Suresh explained the seminar schedule and topics. Prof K Nageshwar will speak on ‘Indian Constitution and Secularism’, while Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, National Executive president of AILU, will deliver a lecture on ‘Indian Constitution and Democratic Rights.’ Prof Chakka Banerjee, Dean of VIT School of Law, will speak on ‘Indian Constitution and Federalism’. Former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam will address the topic of ‘Scientific Temper and the Constitution’.

JVV State vice-president K Srinivas said participation certificates will be issued to attendees and requested interested participants to contact 8309965083 or 9705333305 for further details.

The press meet was attended by former AU Assistant Registrar Koteswara Rao, JVV Secretary Boyi Ravi, state leaders Dr Vasundhara, Shobhan, Ratnakamal, Yashwanth, and AILU leaders Subrahmanyam, Ramesh, Kranthi, among others.