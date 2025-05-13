Seminar on national taekwondo kicks off

Vizianagaram: Rajiv Indoor Stadium is hosting the National-Level Taekwondo Sparring Technique Seminar, organized by the New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association (NAPTA) under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India. The event, which runs from May 12 to 15, has drawn 120 participants from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. NAPTA State Secretary Ch. Venugopal Rao announced that the seminar features world-class coaching by Abbas Sheikhi, international player from Iran.

The program aims to equip aspiring athletes with advanced sparring techniques and inspire them to pursue careers as professional coaches.

RK Purushotham, President of the State Olympic Association, K. Srihari, Secretary of Telangana Taekwondo Association, NAPTA Vice President SK Nayab Rasool, Joint Secretary Jagan Mohan Rao and others have attended the programme.