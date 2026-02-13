Seminar on use of social media in digital era held

Kalyandurg: A seminar on “Cyber Security and Responsible Use of Social Media in the Digital Era” was organized at SVGM Government Degree College, Kalyandurg with the objective of creating awareness among students about safe digital practices and responsible online behavior.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Principal, Dr P Harshalatha, who emphasized the importance of cyber awareness in today’s technology-driven world. The seminar was convened by Dr P Suryanagi Reddy, who explained the growing challenges in cyber security and the need for digital discipline among youth.

The Secretary of the programme, Dr K Sreedhar, coordinated the event successfully and ensured active participation from students and faculty members.

The Chief Guest, V Haranath, Inspector of Police, delivered an insightful address on various types of cyber crimes such as phishing, hacking, identity theft, and online financial frauds.

The Guest of Honour, G Partha Sarathy, spoke about the responsible use of social media and encouraged students to maintain ethical behavior in the digital space.