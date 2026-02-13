Siddaramaiah calls dam safety a national security priority at global summit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday underscored that dam safety is no longer a purely technical concern but a critical component of national security, inaugurating the two-day International Dam and Reservoir Safety Conference 2026 at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Addressing delegates from India and abroad, Siddaramaiah said Bengaluru — a hub of innovation and research — was an ideal venue for deliberations on dam safety and sustainable water management. Karnataka, he noted, is among the states with the highest number of dams in the country, giving it both experience and responsibility in shaping best practices.

He recalled former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru describing dams as the “temples of modern India,” adding that reservoirs remain central to agricultural growth, hydropower and water security. India currently has over 6,600 large dams, with Karnataka accounting for 231, placing the state among the top contributors to national water infrastructure.

The Chief Minister warned that ageing structures — with nearly 70% of dams over 25 years old — require urgent modernisation, safety audits and risk-based management. Climate variability, seismic threats, siltation and pressure on older infrastructure have compounded risks, he said, calling for coordinated institutional action.

Highlighting digital transformation in dam operations, Siddaramaiah stressed the need for cyber security safeguards to protect critical infrastructure. He also flagged environmental concerns, including methane emissions from reservoirs and ecological degradation, urging sustainable planning and socially just rehabilitation for displaced communities.

He proposed a multi-pronged approach involving regulatory strengthening, real-time monitoring systems, scientific research, long-term financing for upgrades, and community preparedness. Cooperation among states and nations, he said, is essential as water systems transcend political boundaries.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Union Jal Shakti Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhury, Union Minister of State for Water Resources V. Somanna, and Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje were among dignitaries present.

Siddaramaiah said the collaboration between the Centre, Karnataka, technical institutions and global partners reflects a shared commitment to public safety. “Development is measured not by how tall we build, but by how safely we sustain,” he said, expressing hope the conference would lay a foundation for resilient water infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term growth.