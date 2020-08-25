Senior Congress leader commits suicide after testing positive for coronavirus

Kadapa: In a tragic incident senior congress leader committed suicide by jumping under a train after he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

The deceased was identified as Sirigireddy Gangi Reddy(52) of Yerraguntla Mandal. According to the sources for the last one week, the deceased has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Proddaturu following high fever and respiratory problem.

Sources disclosed that 3 days ago he was confirmed positive for COVID-19. In this connection, the deceased went missing from the hospital from 23rd August. Vexing up with the life he committed suicide by jumping under a train at Sunnapuralla palle village of Yerraguntla Mandal late on Monday. A case has been registered by Yerraguntla police.

Meanwhile, this is the second incident witnessed in the district as in the earlier an 18 old boy Rajupalem village of Kamalapuram Mandal committed suicide after he was tested positive for COVID-19.