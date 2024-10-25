Serentica ready to set up 10 gw project in AP

Vijayawada: The representatives of the Serentica Global, an affiliated company of Vedanta Group, on Thursday said that the company is formulating plans to establish a 10 gigawatts renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for IT and electronics Nara Lokesh had a meeting with the Serentica Global representatives at the latter’s office in Mumbai. Later, he said that the state government extends a warm welcome to corporate companies and investors like Serentica Global to achieve the target of reproducing 72 gigawatts of energy by 2030.

Lokesh said that the state government is planning to provide employment to the youth on a large scale by establishing wide-ranging renewable energy projects.