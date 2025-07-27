Sericulture dept holds seminar on RTI Act

Nandyal: An awareness seminar on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, was held on Saturday at the Sericulture Department office in Nandyal district. The event was organized to help officials and staff understand the importance and implementation of the RTI Act in government departments.

Advocate Adiga Sridhar was the keynote speaker and provided a detailed presentation on the RTI Act.

He explained the Act‘s goals, its role in promoting transparent governance, and the legal responsibilities of government employees.

Sridhar also covered the procedures for responding to information requests, the types of information that can be disclosed, and the deadlines for doing so. Additionally, he discussed relevant topics such as the Conduct Rules and recent changes in public service laws.

District sericulture officer K Nagesh, along with assistant directors from Atmakur, attended the seminar. Nagesh stated that the sericulture department is dedicated to implementing the RTI Act on time, as directed by the department‘s director.

He emphasized that providing information within the specified time frame is crucial for accountable governance.

About 50 officials and staff from the sericulture department participated in the seminar.

The session was informative and is part of the department’s ongoing effort to effectively respond to public information requests and uphold the spirit of the RTI Act.