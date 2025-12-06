Serve consumers promptly, says APCPDCL CMD Pulla Reddy

Vijayawada: APCPDCL Circle Office CMD P. Pulla Reddy conducted a review meeting on Friday with Superintending Engineers (SEs), Divisional Engineers (DEs), Executive Engineers (EEs), and SAOs from Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts. The meeting, held at the APCPDCL Circle Office near the PWD Grounds, focused on uninterrupted power supply, the PM Surya Ghar scheme, and revenue collections.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD Pulla Reddy directed the officials to ensure that consumers receive services promptly and without delay. He instructed them to achieve 100 percent revenue collection, resolve low-voltage issues on priority, and continuously monitor all feeders to avoid breakdowns and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The review also emphasised maintaining efficiency in field operations and strengthening consumer services across all districts.

Director (Technical) Murali Krishna Yadav, Director (Projects) TVSN Murthy, Director (Finance) Venkateswarlu, along with Chief General Managers (CGMs) and General Managers (GMs), participated in the meeting.