Serve notices on encroachers: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Monday sought the cooperation of people to remove encroachments in the city.

Laying foundation stone for a series of construction of works taken up at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore here, he said people have been facing flood threat problem during rainy season due to illegal encroachments.

Despite the government spending crores of rupees on construction of roads and drainages, the purpose will not be fulfilled without removing the illegal structures, he pointed out.

He said tenders were called for construction of roads with Rs 43 crore in 50 divisions in the city and directed the officials to serve notices on those who occupied lands illegally.

He laid foundation stone for construction of roads in Achari street, Sikhu street, Lohianagar, Pachampalle and Bachampalle areas. Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and former mayor Sureshbabu were present.