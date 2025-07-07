Services of Roots Health Foundation lauded

Vijayawada: Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha lauded the Roots Health Foundation for its exemplary service to the poor and cancer patients ove r the past 12 years, calling them an inspiration to many.

Speaking at the “Roots Health Service Awards – 2025” event, organised by the Foundation to commemorate Doctor’s Day on Sunday at the PB Siddhartha College Auditorium in Moghalrajapuram, the Minister highlighted the extensive medical services provided by the Roots Health Foundation.

She commended the Foundation for honoring 82 doctors who have rendered outstanding services in the medical profession over the last 12 years, calling it a positive development that would inspire them to participate more actively in social initiatives. “I personally witnessed their invaluable services during the Vijayawada floods,” she stated.

She noted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the budget, recognising the paramount importance of the healthcare sector. She reiterated the Chief Minister’s resolve to transform the state into “Arogya Andhra” (Healthy Andhra). Additionally, she mentioned the successful completion of the “Koti Mokkalu Nate Karyakramam” aimed at making the state Haritha Andhra.

She highlighted the “Yoga Andhra-2025” initiative, which secured a Guinness World Record, as a testament to the government’s commitment to public health. She called for similar medical service programs to be undertaken in the Rayalaseema region as well.

Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao also praised the Roots Health Foundation’s unparalleled services in the medical field. He acknowledged the significance of recognising prominent medical professionals with health awards for their contributions to society.

During the event, the Roots Health Foundation provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Bhakta Singh, a 12-year-old boy suffering from cancer. The “Roots Health Service Award-2025” was presented to distinguished doctors for their excellence in the medical profession.

State NGO president A. Vidyasagar, Actor Suman, Roots Health Foundation chairman Dr Polavarapu Vijay Bhaskar, Dr Ramana Murthy, Dr Samaram, Dr N Murali Krishna, Siddhartha Medical College Principal AY Rao, Film Chamber Chairman Srinivasa Raju and others and medical students also participated.