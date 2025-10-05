Session on ‘unity, discipline’ organised for NCC cadets

Vizianagaram: Director of SITAM and motivational speaker Majji Sashibhushana Rao encouraged NCC cadets to consider discipline as a way of life and instill unity as their greatest strength.

Addressing 600 NCC cadets at an interactive session conducted here on Saturday on the theme ‘unity and discipline,’ Dr Rao highlighted the importance of teamwork, character building and resilience in shaping responsible future leaders at the ongoing NCC CATC-5 camp organised at the college campus.

The cadets participated with enthusiasm, while the camp authorities appreciated the college management for enriching the experience of the cadets through the platform.

Camp Commandant Colonel Thapas Mandal, along with Subedar Alethi Chandra Rao, NCC Officers Captain Satyaveni, Lieutenant Prasanth, Lieutenant Krishna Kishore, CSO Satyanarayana, several unit officers, and a large number of cadets, were present.