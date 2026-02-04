Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti held

Puttaparthi: The birth anniversary celebrations of Sevalal Maharaj were held with great fervour and traditional splendour at the spiritual town of Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, under the aegis of the All India Banjara Bhakta Seva Sangh (ABBSS).

The event stood as a vibrant symbol of devotion, cultural heritage, and social unity. District Collector A Shyam Prasad attended the celebrations as the chief guest.

He paid floral tributes to the portraits of Sevalal Maharaj and Sathya Sai Baba, and ceremonially inaugurated the Sevalal Jayanti Rath Yatra by breaking a coconut, in keeping with tradition. The colourful procession, reflecting the customs, culture, and spiritual beliefs of the Banjara community, added a festive aura to Puttaparthi.

A key highlight of the programme was the Collector’s participation in traditional tribal dances alongside Banjara women, drawing appreciation from the public for his gesture of respect towards tribal art and culture. Later, the Collector joined the Rath Yatra, walking alongside devotees. The procession commenced from Sathyamma Circle and proceeded up to Ganesh Circle, accompanied by traditional drums, folk songs, tribal dances, and devotional chants. The streets resonated with enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy as devotees celebrated the ideals and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj. The celebrations transformed the town into a hub of devotion and festivity, leaving a lasting impression on participants and onlookers alike, while reaffirming the cultural richness and unity of the Banjara community.