Seven held in an attack on RTC bus driver case, Nellore SP briefs details'

Nellore SP Tirumaleshwar Reddy has confirmed that seven individuals have been arrested in the case of an attack on the RTC bus driver. He presented the accused before the media and briefed the details. Reddy stated that search operations were initiated immediately after the crime was reported and revealed that all the accused are part of a fake currency exchange gang that engages in threatening and cheating individuals.

The SP mentioned that efforts are still underway to locate three additional suspects including Prime suspect Devarakonda Sudhir.

According to the information, the incident occurred when the driver of the RTC bus, B. Ramsingh has on the horn to signal the car owner to pull over on the trunk road. An argument ensued between the car owner and the RTC driver, which was intervened by a constable and local individuals. However, the car owner left the scene in anger and subsequently called his friend, Devarakonda Sudhir, and others for support.

The group chased the bus in cars and two-wheelers and eventually stopped it at Maddurupadu. Subsequently, the driver, Ramsingh, was pulled down from the bus and assaulted by the accused. After the attack, the accused fled from the scene. Kavali Rural CI M. Rajesh, who happened to be passing by, noticed the passengers on the road and inquired about the incident. The injured driver, Ramsingh, was immediately taken to Kavali Government Hospital for medical treatment. Following discussions with the victim, a case was registered against the accused.