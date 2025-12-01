Seven held in murder case of CPM leader Penchaiah

Nellore: Police arrested 7 persons allegedly involved in the murder case of CPM leader K Penchalaiah here on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Nagula Janaki Ram (24}, Dara Vishnu Vardhan (22), Arava Santosh (19), Eega Vinai (21), Kalluru Santosh (18) and Arava Santosh (40).

Addressing the press conference here on Sunday, Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao has said that total 14 persons were involved in the murder case among them till date 7 accused were arrested as manhunt launched for the remaining. The DSP said that on November 28th the deceased (K. Penchalaiah) along with his son was going home on scooter and the accused indiscriminately stabbed him with lethal weapons and fled from scene.

The DSP stated that locals shifted him the Government General Hospital(GGH) where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on the same day.

DSP said that police arrested the accused at Amancharla village of Nellore rural mandal on Sunday. The DSP said that cases were registered against the accused under 191(2), 191(3), 126(3), 103(3), 61(2), 49, 351(2), R/W 190 BNS.

Meanwhile based on complaint lodged by kin of deceased, police arrested one Arava Kamakshi a kingpin in the episode and recovered 25kgs of ganja and weapons at her residence on Sunday.