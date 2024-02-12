Several leaders join TDP in presence of Bhuma Akhila Priya

In a the presence of Bhuma Akhila Priya, the leaders, Surya Narayana, Balakrishna, Santhosh, Chinna Narasimhu, Lakshmi Subbarayadu, Ankalu, along with their followers, initiated a mass switch from the YSRC party to the Telugu Desam Party in the Godiganur village of Chagalamarri Mandal. Around 50 families, who were affiliated with the YSRC party, made the decision to join the Telugu Desam Party under the influence and leadership of Bhuma Akhilapriya.

The event was marked by Bhuma Akhilapriya, along with youth leaders Bhuma Vikhyat Reddy and Bhargav Ram, inviting the newly joined members to join their party by adorning them with a party scarf. This symbolic act signified the welcoming of these families into the Telugu Desam Party and showed their commitment to the party's ideals and principles.

The switch of these families from the YSRC party to the Telugu Desam Party indicates a shift in political allegiance in the Godiganur village. The leaders and their followers believed that the Telugu Desam Party aligned better with their interests and aspirations, prompting them to make this significant decision.