Amazon Summer Sale 2024: 10 Best 5G Smartphone Deals on Amazon

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is just around the corner. It will commence on May 3, with Prime members gaining early access on May 2. This sale promises massive discounts on many 5G smartphones, making it a suitable time for consumers to snag their favourite devices at unbeatable prices. To assist buyers in navigating through the myriad of options, we've compiled a list of the top 10 5G phone deals, spanning various price points from Rs 10,000 to Rs 65,000.



1. Samsung Galaxy M14 - Rs 9,499

With impressive camera performance, a spacious display, and reliable overall performance, the Samsung Galaxy M14 is a steal deal priced effectively at Rs 9,499 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

2. Redmi Note 13 - Rs 15,499

Ideal for budget-conscious buyers, the Redmi Note 13 offers excellent value for money at an effective price of Rs 15,499, making it an attractive option for those with a budget of around Rs 15,000.

3. iQOO Z9 - Rs 17,999

Boasting powerful performance and competitive features, the iQOO Z9 is available at an effective price of Rs 17,999, offering a significant discount of Rs 2,000 on its original cost.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 - Rs 22,999

Packed with premium features, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a large battery with 100W fast charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED screen, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a top choice under Rs 25,000.

5. OnePlus 11R - Rs 29,999

Offering flagship-level performance at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, the OnePlus 11R is a compelling option for buyers seeking high-end specifications without breaking the bank.

6. iQOO Neo 9 Pro - Rs 31,999

Despite featuring an older flagship processor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro delivers exceptional performance, complemented by a stunning display, impressive camera setup, and fast charging support.

7. iPhone 13 - Rs 47,499

Apple enthusiasts can rejoice with the discounted price of Rs 47,499 for the iPhone 13, offering premium features and smooth performance at a fraction of the cost of newer models.

8. iQOO 12 - Rs 49,999

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and impressive camera capabilities, the iQOO 12 offers flagship-level performance at an attractive price of Rs 49,999.

9. OnePlus 12 - Rs 62,999

The OnePlus 12 stands out as one of the best flagship phones of 2024. Available at a discounted price of Rs 62,999, it offers users exceptional performance and premium features.

10. Xiaomi 14 - Rs 64,999

Packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a versatile camera system, the Xiaomi 14 is a compelling choice for flagship enthusiasts, now available at an effective price of Rs 64,999.

As the Amazon Summer Sale 2024 approaches, consumers can seize the opportunity to upgrade their smartphones with these enticing 5G phone deals across various price segments.