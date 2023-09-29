Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works

Amid Safety modernisation works are going on in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, Waltair senior DCM AK Tripathi said that many trains have been cancelled and others have been diverted due to this.



The trains Guntur-Visakha (17239) Machilipatnam-Visakha (17219), Rajamahendravaram-Visakha-Rajamahendravaram (07466-07467) have been cancelled from October 2 to October 8 while the trains Visakha-Guntur (17240), Visakha-Machilipatnam (17220) from October 3 to 9 and the Visakha-Vijayawada-Visakha (22701-22702) Uday Express has been canceled on October 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7.

Additionally, the Dhanbad-Alpuja (13351) train will be diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, and Vijayawada from October 1 to 6.

The following trains Tatanagar-SMV Bangalore (12889), Tata-Yashwantpur (18111), Hatia-SMV Bangalore (12835), Jashidi-Tambaram (12376), Hatia-Ernakulam (22837) AC Express were diverted.

Furthermore, please note that the Tadepalligudem and Eluru stoppages for several trains on this route will be cancelled. Passengers are kindly requested to take note of these changes and co-operate accordingly.