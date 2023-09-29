Live
- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
Just In
Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
Amid Safety modernisation works are going on in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, Waltair senior DCM AK Tripathi said that many trains have been cancelled and others have been diverted due to this.
Amid Safety modernisation works are going on in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, Waltair senior DCM AK Tripathi said that many trains have been cancelled and others have been diverted due to this.
The trains Guntur-Visakha (17239) Machilipatnam-Visakha (17219), Rajamahendravaram-Visakha-Rajamahendravaram (07466-07467) have been cancelled from October 2 to October 8 while the trains Visakha-Guntur (17240), Visakha-Machilipatnam (17220) from October 3 to 9 and the Visakha-Vijayawada-Visakha (22701-22702) Uday Express has been canceled on October 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7.
Additionally, the Dhanbad-Alpuja (13351) train will be diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, and Vijayawada from October 1 to 6.
The following trains Tatanagar-SMV Bangalore (12889), Tata-Yashwantpur (18111), Hatia-SMV Bangalore (12835), Jashidi-Tambaram (12376), Hatia-Ernakulam (22837) AC Express were diverted.
Furthermore, please note that the Tadepalligudem and Eluru stoppages for several trains on this route will be cancelled. Passengers are kindly requested to take note of these changes and co-operate accordingly.