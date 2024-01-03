Several YSRCP leaders joins TDP in Kadiri

Under the leadership of TDP leader Mahendra Naidu, 25 families from Mangi Vandlapalli in Talupula mandal, Kadiri of Sathyasai district, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The event took place in the presence of TDP in-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

Several TDP leaders including Mandal Convenor Mubarak, Meda Shankara, Co-Convenor Raja Reddy, General Secretary Srinivasulu, and Jai Chandra participated in the program.

The other prominent attendees included former Sarpanch Rammohana, Cluster Incharge 2 Narayana Reddy, Dharma Reddy, District Secretary Gangaraju, and various other TDP leaders.