Severe Cold Snap Hits Alluri Agency and Telangana

Temperatures have plummeted sharply in Alluri Agency, with single-digit readings being recorded across the region. A chilling low of three degrees was noted in Jimadugula, Araku, and Minumuluru, while areas such as Paderu, Munchingi Puttu, and Pedabayalu registered temperatures around four degrees. Consequently, residents are struggling against the biting cold, with many children and the elderly reluctant to venture outdoors.

Adding to the severity of the situation, heavy snowfall has been reported in the early mornings, leading to ice forming on the windows of parked vehicles. To combat the freezing conditions, locals have taken to lighting bonfires along the roadside for warmth. According to officials from the meteorological department, this extreme cold is expected to persist for at least another week. Residents have been advised to exercise caution and are warned against travelling during early morning hours due to hazardous snowfall conditions. Witnesses report that the heavy snowfall renders the streets nearly deserted at dawn.

Meanwhile, temperatures are also dropping significantly in Telangana. The region is bracing for a particularly harsh cold spell from 7 to 16 December, with an anticipated sharp decline in temperatures between 10 and 13 December. Officials have cautioned the public to prepare for chilly winds over the next 10 days, as temperatures have dipped into single digits in various areas, including Asifabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Sangareddy.