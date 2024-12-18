Severe depression threatens AP: Farmers Urged to Take Precautions During Harvest

A low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal has escalated into a severe depression, raising alarms for the coastal state of Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings stating the system is expected to change course as it nears the Tamil Nadu coast before moving along the Andhra coast, bringing with it strong gusty winds.

Over the next three days, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly affecting the northern and southern coastal districts. In the last 24 hours, Denkada in the Vizianagaram district recorded 2 centimeters of rainfall as the severe depression looms. Srinivas, Director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center, detailed the situation, urging residents to remain vigilant.

As farmers enter crucial crop harvesting season, concerns are mounting. Authorities are advising farmers, especially those cultivating paddy in the joint Krishna district, to take necessary precautions against anticipated rain today and tomorrow. However, many farmers are caught in a dilemma; despite officials' warnings, they are compelled to harvest their crops due to the fear of loss from potential rain-induced damages.

The farmers express urgency, noting that it is already late for harvesting. If they delay further, there is a risk that the paddy will fall in the fields due to the weather conditions. Many have chosen to disregard the advice from authorities, choosing to harvest their crops in a race against time.

Following the recent rains caused by a fungal cyclone, these farmers are now facing the prospect of untimely rain as they seek to secure their harvest. The situation represents a substantial challenge for agricultural stakeholders in the region, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by farmers in adverse weather conditions.

With the threat of heavy rainfall looming, the agricultural community in Andhra Pradesh remains in a precarious position, balancing the immediate need to protect their livelihoods against the potential dangers of the weather.