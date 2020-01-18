SFI announces winners of chess tourney in Eluru

Eluru: The Students Federation of India has announced the manes of the winners of two-day chess championship conducted at district-level to mark Sankranti festival.



GV Ramakrishna, B Dharmika, G John Wesley and Ch Aditya of Eluru and P Amulya of Nidadavole have been declared winners of the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM city secretary P Kishore said that rural sports talent remains unidentified as the government help was not reaching them.

He demanded that the government construct stadium at each mandal headquarters besides allotment of funds for encouraging all sports.