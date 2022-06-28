SFI demands action against colleges ignoring fire safety

Vijayawada (NTR District): Demanding action against the educational institutions, which are not following fire safety measures much to the detrimental to the safety of the students, members of Students Federation of India (SFI) submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni here on Monday.

SFI district president M Someswara Rao and secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao said that the students of Sri Chaitanya Junior College were baffled when fire broke out in the college here on Monday.

Alleging that several private and corporate colleges are not taking fire safety measures, they questioned, 'Who will take the responsibility if something happened to the students?'

They demanded that police and fire department officials should inspect all educational institutions in the city and elsewhere for the fire safety measures and stern action should be taken against the institutions which do not follow the safety measures. The student leaders also demanded action against the management of Sri Chaitanya college for not following fire safety measures.