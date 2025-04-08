Live
Shafi Ahmad takes charge as DD regional news head
Highlights
Vijayawada: Indian Information Service 2009 batch officer Shafi Ahmad assumed charge as the head of the regional news, Doordarshan, here on Monday. He has been discharging duty as the assistant director from November, 2024.
Earlier, he worked in various positions in the Press Information Bureau in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Port Blair. He also worked in the Central Bureau of Communication and All India Radio.
He also discharged duty as the editor of Yojana magazine and DoPT regional welfare officer.
He said that he would strive to take the government welfare programmes to the people through Doordarshan programmes.
