Shah Rukh Khan prays at Tirumala temple

Film actor Shahrukh Khan at Tirumala on Tuesday
Visits the hill shrine in the early hours along with his daughter, ‘Jawan’ co-star Nayanthara and others ahead of film’s release tomorrow

Tirumala: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, popular actress Nayanthara offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Tuesday. The two film stars along with their families participated in the Suprabhatha seva, a predawn ritual performed to the Lord after the shrine was opened early in the morning. Sources said the two visited the world-famous Hindu shrine ahead of the release of their film ‘Jawan’ on September 7, to seek the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara for the film’s success. Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and Nayanthara spouse Vignesh Shivan Vignesh were the family members of the film stars who had darshan.

