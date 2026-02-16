Shaivite temples reverberated with 'Sivanamasmaranam'

Nellore: All Shaivite pilgrim centers in the district were reverberated with Shivanama Smaranam ‘Hara Hara Maha Deva Shambho Sankara' as the scores of devotees thronged to the temples in the wee hours on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Sunday.

The Kotilengeswara Samy temple in Kotitheerdham village (Chejerla mandal) Sangameswara Swamy temple in (Sangam mandal) Sidhalaiah Kona(Sydapyram mandal) Ghatika Sidheswaram (Seetharamapuram mandal), Someswara Swamy temple Simasila village of (Ananthasagaram mandal), Ramalingeswara Swamy temple Ramatheerdham village(Vidavalur mandal) Kamakshisametha Chandramouleswara Swamy temple in Katapalle village (Kodur mandal) Kamakshithai Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Jonnavada village of (Butchireddy Palem mandal), Udayakaleswara Swamy temple Gandavaram village of Kodavalur mandal, Chamundeswari Ammavari temple Gangapatnam village (Indukurpet mandal) Mulastaneswara Swamy, Brarambhasametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Rajarajeswari Ammavari temple (in Nellore city) etc witnessed huge rush of devotees for darshan of the Lord and performed special poojas.

Priests have conducted Mahanyasaka Rudrabhikshem since the wee hours and distributed Prasadam to the devotees.

Annadanams were performed to the devotees on this occasion.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited Annapoornasametha Viswanstha Swamy Devesthanam and Sangameswara Swamy temple located at Atmakur and Sangam mandalsrespectiveky, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana along with his wife Ramadevi and other family members visited the Mulastaneswara Swamy temple in the city and performed special poojas.

People firmly believe that visiting these Shaivite Shrines and observing Jagarana (staying away throughput night) on Mahasivaratri Day would wash away their 'Sins' (Papalu).