Shakti app vital for women’s safety, says DSP

Anantapur: The Shakti app has emerged as an important safety shield for women and girl students, said Anantapur Women Police Station DSP Mahaboob Basha, while addressing an awareness programme on women’s safety at the Government General Hospital on Saturday. Explaining the need and utility of the Shakti App, the DSP noted that the application plays a crucial role in providing immediate help during emergencies involving women and children. He urged every student to download the app from the Play Store and complete the registration process with accurate personal details and emergency contact numbers.

DSP Basha highlighted that by pressing the SOS button or by dialing 100/112, the nearest police team would reach the victim within 10 minutes to extend assistance. He also sensitized students on crimes against women and minors, cyber frauds, child abuse, domestic violence, eve-teasing, and child marriages. He further advised them to make use of emergency helplines such as Dial 100, 112, Childline 1098, Domestic Violence Helpline 181, Women Harassment Helpline 1091, and Cyber Crime Toll-Free 1930.

The session also covered awareness on PCPNDT Act, good touch–bad touch, and measures to prevent cyber exploitation.

Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. K. L. Subrahmanyam, Dr. G. Hemalatha, staff nurses Latha, Bhagyarani, Naresh, Shobha, Krishnaveni, Saroj, and around 400 medical and paramedical students participated in the programme.