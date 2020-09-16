Shaky Godavari flood banks in need of repairs

Rajamahendravaram: Breaches to Godavari bunds in the district has become a common occurrence during flood season every year. Though the government is sanctioning crores of rupees, water resources department has not been taking up permanent bund strengthening works for many years.



The excess flow of floodwater causes erosion of flood banks margins and embankments in locations where they receive the impact of floodwater directly. Hence flood banks need maintenance works before and during monsoon.

According to an official of water resources department, proposals for Rs 685.10 crore to the government for taking up 69 flood damage works under National Disaster Management.

Of this total, Rs 43.50 crore is needed for Godavari head works, Rs 573.80 crore for Gowthami sub-division and Rs 67.80 crore for Vasista sub-division.

The length of Godavari between Polavaram to Bay of Bengal is 260.80 km. The river witnessed floods in 49 years out of 67 years for which data is available. During these floods, the flow crossed the danger level of 17 lakh cusecs.

The official said bund strengthening works will be commenced on priority basis after the government released the funds.