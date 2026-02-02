Sharani Ponguru gets Femina Achievers award

Nellore: Sharani Ponguru, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, has won ‘Excellence in Student Mindset & Leadership Development’ award at Femina Achievers Awards 2026 North. This prestigious recognition honors her outstanding contributions to building confident, resilient, and future-ready students across India.

An accomplished educationist, transformational mindset coach, and motivational speaker, Sharani has positively impacted lakhs of students through emotionally engaging, high-impact sessions. Her work helps young minds break limiting beliefs, gain clarity of purpose, and take decisive action for personal and academic excellence.

Sharani’s innovative approach blends education, psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and purpose-driven goal setting, fostering lasting transformation for students, educators, and institutions alike. It aligns seamlessly with Narayana’s commitment to holistic education and character building.

Stating that this recognition celebrates the power of mindset in shaping lives, Sharani said, “I dedicate this award to every learner, who dares to dream beyond limitations—because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.” The Femina Achievers Awards celebrate women leaders driving excellence, impact, and inspiration.