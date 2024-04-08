Sharmila alleges injustice, murders in Kamalapuram constituency

Kadapa: During the ongoing AP Nyaya Yatra in Kamalapuram constituency, APCC chief and Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy raised serious allegations of injustice and violence prevailing in the region.

Sharmila visited the family of Srinivas Yadav in Yadavapuram village on Sunday. She highlighted the tragic incident of Avinash Reddy's followers allegedly murdering individuals for land disputes. She accused police of failing to take action against perpetrators, who are purportedly associated with local MLA and MP.

Sharmila questioned the integrity of electoral process, asking whether voting for MLAs and MPs in the region would condone such heinous acts. She emphasised that voting is not an act of gratitude but a solemn responsibility and urged the electorate to consider the consequences of supporting candidates linked with criminal activities.

Sharmila criticized lack of development and highlighted stalled projects, particularly the long-awaited completion of Kadapa Steel project, envisioned during YSR's tenure.

Directing her ire towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila accused him of negligence and apathy, referring to him as ‘Kumbhakarna’ for his perceived slumber over critical issues until the eve of elections. She demanded justice for the unresolved murder case of Viveka Reddy, expressing dismay over the perceived protection extended to the accused, including Avinash Reddy.

Sunita Reddy, daughter of YS Viveka asserted that her father's wish was to see Sharmila elected as MP, believing her to embody the spirit of YSR. She condemned attempts to downplay her father's murder as a personal matter, emphasising the need for accountability and justice.